UP Board class 12 students to study abrogation of Article 370 in J-K

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:27 IST

Following in National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) footsteps, UP Board has also revised a chapter in its class 12 political science textbook to remove a portion on separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir and add abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to erstwhile state of J&K by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

The UP Board has revised the chapter in the textbook ‘Politics in India Since Independence’ from academic session 2020-21, said UP Board officials.

Confirming the change, secretary, UP Board, Divyakant Shukla said the aim was to include the latest information in their textbook while also ensuring that class 12 students also got taught as per the syllabus amended by NCERT as UP Board has already introduced NCERT-based syllabus for its students of class 9 to class 12.

The abrogation of Article 370 has been included under the topic ‘Regional Aspirations’, they add.

Last year on August 5, the Centre had revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir through an amendment in Parliament and also scrapped Article 35 A. Also, the state was bifurcated into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said principal, Government Girls Intermediate College, Prayagraj, Indu Singh.

“As per the coalition agreement, Mufti Mohammed headed the government for the first three years succeeded by Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Indian National Congress who however could not complete the term as the President rule was imposed in the state in July 2008,” the chapter reads.

The next election was held in November-December 2008, it said and added, “Another coalition government came into power headed by Omar Abdullah in 2009. However, the state continued to witness disturbances led by the Hurriyat Conference. In 2014, the state went into another election which recorded the highest voter turnout in 25 years.”

Consequently, a coalition government led by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed of the PDP came into power with the BJP as its partner, the chapter says and adds: “After Mufti Mohammed Sayeed died, his daughter Mahbooba Mufti became the first woman chief minister of the state in April 2016.”

The section further defines her tenure as violent.