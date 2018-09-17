UP Board Exam schedule 2019 for Class 10th and 12th announced, check it here

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the minister for secondary education, released the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the state on Monday.

The board examinations (both Class 10 and Class 12) will begin on February 7 but the Class 10 exams will end on February 28 while the Class 12 exam will end on March 2, 2019. Accordingly, the Class 10 or high school examinations will conclude in 14 working days, while the Class 12 or intermediate examinations will conclude in 16 working days.

Announcing the schedule, Sharma said the morning shift exam will start at 8am and end at 11.15 am. The exam will start at 8am instead of the usual 7.30am because several candidates come from far off places to appear.

Candidates can check the schedule of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams below:

Sharma said that the exam schedule was prepared keeping in view the Kumbh Mela to be held between January 15 and March 4, 2019 on the banks of the Sangam in Allahabad. The short duration of exams would not only relieve examinees of strain of a long-drawn schedule, but also help the Board save time and funds, added Sharma.

“The exam schedule got reduced to 16 days as there will be one paper for one subject now. Introduction of NCERT pattern with one paper for English, one for Hindi, one for Mathematics and one for science paper has helped reduce the number of days,” said Sharma.

The papers were clubbed to establish uniformity with other educational boards of the country, Sharma said. In 2018, High School and Intermediate exams began on February 6. The former concluded on February 22 and the latter on March 12.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 19:44 IST