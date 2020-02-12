UP Board exams 2020: Toll free numbers for board examinees evokes good response

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 17:39 IST

Ahead of commencement of UP board examinations from February 18, students going to appear in Intermediate and high school exams are making calls in good number to the two toll free helpline numbers, launched by the state government, to get replies of their queries and overcome stress related stress.

Not surprisingly, UP board examinees are more concerned about Mathematics examination as most of the queries made on the UP Board helpline numbers, in first 24 hours, were related to arithmetic, algebra and geometry, said Dr Vaishali Tiwari, a mathematics teacher after attending a call at Praygraj.

More than 200 calls had been received since the launch of the toll free helpline numbers, an official said. The helpline also received calls from students, who rang up to deal with the anxiety issues related to exams. More calls have been received from class 10 students, who are writing the board exam for the first time, an official said.

Other commonly asked queries were related to spelling mistakes in admit cards, whether question paper will be tough, whether it will be similar to model question paper and how will be the evaluation pattern. Students from smaller districts like Deoria, Ayodhya, Ballia, Sitapur have made more queries than students from bigger districts. Subject teachers are taking these calls, informed a board official.

“This is the first time the UP board has introduced toll free numbers to address queries of its 55 lakh examinees, going to appear in high school and Intermediate examinations. We are confident that it will do wonders,” said deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma.

A senior officer of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has been designated as nodal officer so that students get maximum benefit.

He said that the helpline numbers would remain active from 8 am to 8 pm. In case, students have any queries regarding the board exams, they can connect the helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312.

Experts of different subjects including Mathematics, English, Life Sciences, Geography, General Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Chemistry are taking these calls on the toll free numbers. Academicians will be open to queries regarding any subject, he said.

Sharma said prior to the launch of this service, there was no provision in place to address queries of board examinees. It was in the larger interest of the examinees that this toll free number was launched, he added.

This year 2.586 million students will appear in the Intermediate examination and 3.025 million in High School at 7,784 exam centres across the state. The Board examination will begin from February 18 and end on March 3 for High School and on March 6 for Intermediate, said Sharma.

Principal secretary, secondary education Aradhana Shukla on Wednesday held a meeting with the secondary teachers association and discussed measures to ensure smooth passage of the exams. In the meeting, teachers association raised some of their long pending demands to which Shukla said the genuine demands would be considered. She appealed teachers association to extend their cooperation and participate in the invigilation and evaluation work so that the results could be declared on time.

In High School, a total of 3.022 million examinees of which more than 1.66 million are boys and 1.39 million girls will take the examination. In Intermediate, a total of 2.584 million students including 1.463 million boys and 1.121 million girls will appear in the examination.

With the introduction of Aadhar card numbers of examinees in class 9 and 10 examination, only 90,331 private candidates have registered to appear in UP Board exam while in 2017 this figure was 3.53 lakh. In 2017, more than 1.50 lakh candidates were those who registered from other states while this year the number reduced to 5946, he said.

Following a series of measures taken to curb copying, the number of instances of copying came down from 3233 in 2018 to 1182 in 2019 board exams. Likewise, while in 2018, 1.25 million examinees skipped the exam midway, in 2019 the number came down to 6.69 lakh examinees.

A total of 1,88,638 fewer examinees including 1.69 lakh in High School and 18,658 in Intermediate, will appear in the board exam as compared to 2019 exams.