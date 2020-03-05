UP Board exams cancelled at 72 centres; re-exam on March 12

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:15 IST

The UP Board has cancelled examinations held at 72 examination centres in five districts of the state after the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) testified to the use of unfair means or other discrepancies during the ongoing high school and intermediate examinations. The five districts in which the exams were cancelled are Prayagraj, Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau and Aligarh.

The order issued by Board secretary Neena Srivastava mentions that the re-examination of the mentioned subjects will now be held on March 12, 2020, between 8 am and 11.15 am at new examination centres made by DIOSs in their respective districts.

According to the Board order, the intermediate Physics examination held on February 20 at 67 examination centres in Mau district, was cancelled and now will be held at the new examination centre as named by the respective DIOS at district headquarter on March 12, 2020

Similarly, the intermediate English examination held on February 26 at two different centres in Prayagraj – UD Memorial Inter College and Asrawe Kala and Bachai Singh Singraur Inter College, Chandrasen – have been cancelled, besides the intermediate Physics examination at Jainath Inter College, Khempur, Ghazipur have also been cancelled.

Further the intermediate Physics examination held on February 20 at Shri Panchev Devi Rajmuni Devi Inter College, Bigahi Bahura, Ballia, besides the high school Science examination held on February 29 at Adarsh Jannodwar Inter College, Banupura Badhaul, Aligarh.