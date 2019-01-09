UP Board model question papers 2019 for High School, Intermediate released, check here

As the upcoming Intermediate and High School examinations will be held on NCERT pattern, the UP Board has released model question papers on its website for the convenience of examinees. The papers are more on the pattern of CBSE exams, said officials.

“Model papers for two High School subjects – mathematics and science – and for 38 subjects in Intermediate classes have been uploaded on the Board’s website. Candidates may download them free of cost,” said Neena Srivastava, secretary, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

“After the Board decided to overhaul the syllabus and exam pattern, it was essential to familiarise students with the exam pattern. Hence, model question papers were uploaded,” she said. The Board expects schools to conduct pre-Board exams on these lines only.

UP Board exams will begin from February 7, 2019 and end on March 2. The HS (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) papers will be held in 14 and 16 working days respectively.

Welcoming the decision of uploading model questions paper, Uzma Siddiqui, principal of Karamat Girls’ Inter College said, “As far as Intermediate exams are concerned, the Board has combined two papers into one like CBSE. It has made it more scoring because the paper is more objective.”

“The school has spent long hours discussing the new exam pattern with the students. And similar pattern of evaluation is being followed in the pre-Board exams to give students ample practice,” said Siddiqui who also teaches English in the school.

“Now, UP Board students can score even more marks and compete well with students of CBSE/ICSE Board in the exams,” said RK Singh, principal, Babu Triloki Singh Inter College, Kakori.

“Besides, lesser marks will be deducted for making mistakes. Therefore, students stand a chance to score higher marks. They will benefit from it as teachers are working hard with the students on the basis of sample papers released by the Board,” he said.

SK Yadav, principal of Ramadhin Singh Inter College, said: “I have gone through the model question papers. It will be more beneficial for students. This is a welcome move. We are pleased that the Board has issued model papers well in time and students can prepare in a better way.”

This year, around 57.87 lakh students (including 32.03 lakh for HS and 25.84 lakh for Intermediate) have registered themselves against 66.39 lakh candidates last year. In 2018, 36,56,272 students had registered for HS and 29,82,996 for Intermediate exams.

Last year, a record 10,44,619 lakh students – nearly 15% of all those who had registered – had skipped the UP Board exams.

*UP Board Inter Model question paper

*UP Board High school Model question paper

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 18:32 IST