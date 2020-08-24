UP Board moots drop boxes for to provide kids without e-wherewithal with study material

education

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:28 IST

The Uttar Pradesh education board has decided to install drop boxes at over 28,000 affiliated schools across the state. The move is aimed at providing students who lack smartphones, computers or Internet connectivity with academic initiatives during the pandemic.

The Board has asked the principals of these schools to install these drop boxes so study material is available to students who lack facilities to access online education initiatives. “These children can complete their weekly assignments and even tests on paper and drop them in the boxes. School officials would then collect these for evaluation,” informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

He said that the UP Board—counted among the largest examination-conducting bodies of the world—has recently issued its academic calendar for the year, in which these provisions have been duly included.

“Orders have also been given to all divisional joint directors (secondary education), deputy directors (secondary education) and district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) across UP to ensure the implementation of these orders in all UP Board-affiliated schools for the benefit of students in classes 9 to 12 in these institutions,” he added.

The importance of the decision can be gauged from the fact that UP Board-affiliated schools have around 12.5 million students enrolled in classes 9 to 12 and lakhs of them hail from economically weak families. They lack the facilities needed to access online education content, like computers, tablets, laptops, desktops or even television sets. A recent survey undertaken in 1,057 secondary schools of Prayagraj had revealed that over 58,000 students lacked the resources to access online and on-air academic content being provided by the state education department.