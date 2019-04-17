UP Board Results 2019 almost ready, high school and intermediate results date to be announced soon

The stage is all set for the declaration of UP Board’s High School and Intermediate results 2019, the examinations for which were conducted in a record 16 working days.

According to UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava, who proceeded for Delhi for the finalisation of results on Wednesday, the results of High School and Intermediate examinations were almost ready and date for its declaration would be announced soon.

This year, for the first time, the examinations were held in 16 working days without any untoward incident reported from any of centre in the state. The high school examination commenced on February 7 and ended on February 28, while the Intermediate examination commenced on February 7 and ended on March 2.

This year, 58,06,922 students had registered to appear in Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations including 31,95,603 in High School and 26,11,319 in Intermediate exams.

As part of its strict anti copying campaign, out of the total 8,354 examination centres made in all 75 districts of UP, a significant 1,314 centres were marked as sensitive while 448 centres had been marked as highly sensitive.

Owing to strict anti-copying measures a significant 6,52,881 examinees had quit the examinations midway while 403 examinees were caught using unfair means. A total of 68 FIRs were lodged during the examinations against centre superintendents and invigilators found promoting use of unfair means.

As per UP Board records, a total of 3.20 crore answer sheets were evaluated at 230 evaluation centres by around 1.25 lakh teachers including 1.90 crore answer sheet of High School examination by 79,064 teachers and 1.30 crore answer sheets of Intermediate by 45,732 teachers.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:26 IST