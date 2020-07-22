UP Board’s syllabus cut won’t affect JEE, NEET aspirants’

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 21:22 IST

The UP Board may have curtailed its syllabus by 30% for this ‘pandemic hit’ academic year, but this will not affect students gearing up to take competitive exams like JEE and NEET, said officials.

The topics to be omitted for the year have been chosen carefully with an aim to cut down on the annual curriculum load while also ensuring that students passing the intermediate exam and appearing in various medical and engineering entrance exams later do not end up paying the price, claimed Board officials.

Learning from the experience of other education boards of the country that also went for a syllabus curtailment, the UP Board has gone the extra mile to avoid pitfalls that such a step usually invites.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said extra care has been taken by subject experts of the board not to omit topics and chapters important for students appearing in national-level competitive exams where they would be competing with their counterparts of other boards.

“An effort has been made to keep the curtailment balanced. We are also open to constructive suggestions with regard to chapters omitted for the year. Such suggestions would be put before our panel of experts. Necessary changes will be made if found to have weight,” said Shukla.

Most of the competitive exams like NEET and JEE have bulk of the questions based on NCERT syllabus. So, the UP Board has tried to match the load shed with that of CBSE.

For example, CBSE has dropped topics like ‘Reproduction in Organism’ and ‘Genetics and Evolution’ for the year from its Class 12 biology course. UP Board has also done the same. Similarly, it has tried to match CBSE syllabus curtailments in mathematics, physics and chemistry, said officials.