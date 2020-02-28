UP Board: STF busts solvers’ gang in Kaushambi, arrests 3

education

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:48 IST

In a major breakthrough Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang of cheating mafia and arrested three of its members who used to solve the question papers of Uttar Pradesh Board Examinations outside the examination centres and then submit the pre-written answer sheets at the centers.

At-least 31 written answer sheets along with roll numbers, mobiles and some cash was recovered from the accused who were taking the copies to submit them at the examination centre.

ASP Navendu Kumar said STF team was receiving information that cheating mafias were active in Kaushambi and answer sheets were being written outside the examination centres. Acting on a tip off on Wednesday, STF team under sub-inspector Atul Kumar Singh arrested three persons near Walhepur turn who were going to submit the pre-written answer sheets of Intermediate English examination in the second meeting on Wednesday. The trio was identified as Yuvraj Singh, Rajan Babu and Pradeep Kumar aka Pappu of Kaushambi.

The arrested persons informed that the answer sheets were being written on the instructions of Bhagandar aka Lala Yadav who works for the manager of UD Memorial College KK Mishra and one Siddarth Singh, brother of the manager of Bachai Singh Singrarur Intermediate College in Kaushambi. Ten of the pre-written answer sheets were to be submitted at UD Memorial examination centre and the rest at Bachai Singh College. Rs 35,000 were taken from each candidate for writing the answer sheets and submitting them at the examination centers by Lala Yadav. Siddarth used to send the question papers to Yuvraj on Whats App, which he used to forward to the youths who used to write the answer sheets. Yuvraj and his two aides then used to collect the answer sheets and give them to Lala Yadav and Siddarth Singh.

Further investigations revealed that the answer sheets of earlier examinations that were sent to GIC Prayagraj were being tampered with.

Moreover, at-least ten answer sheets of English subject were also found unusually stapled and it seemed that some sheets were added to them.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under the relevant sections and further investigations would be carried out by Pipri police of Kaushambi, ASP added.