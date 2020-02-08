UP Board to introduce coloured, stitched answer sheets in cheating prone districts

education

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 09:44 IST

The UP Board has decided to introduce four different set of coloured and stitched answer sheets in about 18-20 districts where examinees are more likely to resort to unfair practices during examination that begins from February 18. The results will be declared on April 24.

Addressing media persons on Friday, deputy chief minister and secondary education minister Dinesh Sharma said, “We decided to use two sets of coloured answer sheets in high school and another two in intermediate examinations to prevent swapping of answer sheets during examination in sensitive districts.”

“In the past, there were instances when examinees were found resorting to unfair practices like replacing blank answer sheets with pre-written copies. With introduction of coloured answer sheets, examinees will find it impossible to attach any pre-written answer copies,” he said.

Sharma said from this year compartment system had been introduced for Class 12 (intermediate) examinees also. “At present, the Board has this provision only for high school examinees. But now this facility will be introduced for Class 12 examinees. More than 25 lakh class 12 examinees who will write the examination will benefit from the compartment system,” he told newsperson.

As the Board had introduced NCERT syllabus and examination pattern last year and had done away with the two-paper system, leaving only one paper for students to pass in each subject, it was observed that those who did not fare well in that paper of the subject could not clear the examination, an official explained.

This year 2.586 million students will appear in the Intermediate examination and 3.025 million in High School at 7,784 exam centres across the state. The Board examination will begin from February 18 and end on March 3 for High School and on March 6 for Intermediate, said Sharma.

In High School, a total of 3.022 million examinees of which more than 1.66 million are boys and 1.39 million girls will take the examination. In Intermediate, a total of 2.584 million students including 1.463 million boys and 1.121 million girls will appear in the examination.

With introduction of Aadhar card number of examinees in class 9 and 10 examinatiom, only 90,331 private candidates have registered to appear in UP Board exam while in 2017 this figure was 3.53 lakh. In 2017, more than 1.50 lakh candidates were those who registered from other states while this year the number shrinked to 5946, he said.

Following a series of measures taken to curb copying, the number of instances of copying came down from 3233 in 2018 to 1182 in 2019 board exams. Likewise, while in 2018, 1.25 million examinees skipped the exam midway, in 2019 the number came down to 6.69 lakh examinees.

A total of 1,88,638 fewer examinees, including 1.69 lakh in High School and 18,658 in Intermediate, will appear in the board exam as compared to 2019 exams.