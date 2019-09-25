UP Chief Minister to meet Kashmiri students of AMU on September 28

education

Yogi Adityanath will interact with Kashmiri students, studying at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), on September 28 in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is likely to interact with the youngsters on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

The college students will attend a programme at Chief Minister’s residence at around 11:30 in the morning on Saturday.

The central government on August 5 revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has hailed the abrogation of Article 370 stating that the move realised the dreams of freedom fighters.

“The dream of one India that our freedom fighters saw has been completed by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah today”, Adityanath had said last month.

He had also stated that the decision has freed the citizens from the shackles of Article 370 and paved a new path of development in the state.

