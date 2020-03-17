e-paper
Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
UP govt cancels all exams, educational institutes closure extended till April 2 amid Coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of coronavirus scare, Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that all examinations across the state have been cancelled.

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Prayagraj
Workers clean entry gates at Rajeev Chowk metro station in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in New Delhi
Workers clean entry gates at Rajeev Chowk metro station in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in New Delhi(PTI)
         

The government has also extended the closure of educational institutes across the state till April 2.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far 13 positive cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh.

The health ministry has also issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shutting down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

