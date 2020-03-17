UP govt cancels all exams, educational institutes closure extended till April 2 amid Coronavirus outbreak

education

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:16 IST

In the wake of coronavirus scare, Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that all examinations across the state have been cancelled.

The government has also extended the closure of educational institutes across the state till April 2.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far 13 positive cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh.

The health ministry has also issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shutting down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.