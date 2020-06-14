e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP Govt teachers to make videos for yoga day contest

UP Govt teachers to make videos for yoga day contest

Instead of a face-to-face contest, the teachers would be assessed by a panel of experts with the help of eight-minute video recordings of each contestant that they need to e-mail to the organisers by June 17, said officials.

education Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
         

To commemorate International Yoga Day on June 21, select teachers of government-run primary and upper primary schools from across Uttar Pradesh will compete against each other and vie for top honours in a unique state-level online Yoga competition. The contest is being organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), UP.

However, in light of Covid-19 outbreak, instead of a face-to-face contest, the teachers would be assessed by a panel of experts with the help of eight-minute video recordings of each contestant that they need to e-mail to the organisers by June 17, said officials.

The SCERT on November 22, 2019 had asked names of short-listed teacher

top news
‘You’ll have much to say’: PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat on June 28
‘You’ll have much to say’: PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat on June 28
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
LIVE: With 11,929 fresh cases in last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 infection tally at 320,922
LIVE: With 11,929 fresh cases in last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 infection tally at 320,922
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Kohli can be the best after Don Bradman: SL great’s bold praise for Virat
Kohli can be the best after Don Bradman: SL great’s bold praise for Virat
Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens South Korea with military action
Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens South Korea with military action
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In