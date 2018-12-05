UP Police Board exam results: PAC constable exam cut-off marks released at upprpb.gov.in

While the candidates are waiting for the results of UPPRPB PAC constable examination for recruitment on over 42,000 vacancies in UP Police , Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the cut-off marks on its official website.

The results are however yet to be declared. The results were scheduled to be announced on December 4 at 2 pm but it has not been declared yet.

However, by the time the UPPRPB results are declared, candidates can check the cut-off marks.

Here are details of Cutoff released by the UPPRPB

General: 225.03288

Other Backward Classes: 216.7424.

Scheduled Caste: 187.99655

Scheduled Tribe: 153.31172

Dependent of freedom fighter: 60.00

Ex-servicemen: 67.43382

Women: 199.50

Homeguards: 60.00

