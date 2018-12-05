UP Police Board exam results: PAC constable exam cut-off marks released at upprpb.gov.in
Candidates can check the cutoff marks released by UPPRPB for PAC constable written exam 2018education Updated: Dec 05, 2018 08:54 IST
While the candidates are waiting for the results of UPPRPB PAC constable examination for recruitment on over 42,000 vacancies in UP Police , Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the cut-off marks on its official website.
The results are however yet to be declared. The results were scheduled to be announced on December 4 at 2 pm but it has not been declared yet.
However, by the time the UPPRPB results are declared, candidates can check the cut-off marks.
Here are details of Cutoff released by the UPPRPB
General: 225.03288
Other Backward Classes: 216.7424.
Scheduled Caste: 187.99655
Scheduled Tribe: 153.31172
Dependent of freedom fighter: 60.00
Ex-servicemen: 67.43382
Women: 199.50
Homeguards: 60.00
First Published: Dec 05, 2018 08:54 IST