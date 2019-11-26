e-paper
UP Police constable admit card 2019 for DV, PST released, here’s how to download

UPPRPB constable admit card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for document verification (DV) and physical standards test (PST) of candidates shortlisted for police constable recruitment.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:23 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for document verification (DV) and physical standards test (PST) of candidates shortlisted for Reserve Civil Police and Reserve PAC - Scrutiny of records recruitment in the state. The result of the written examination for the recruitment of 49,568 constables was declared on November 20.

Candidates who have been called for the document verification and physical standards test can download their admit cards from the official site of UPPRPB at upprpb.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the UP police constable exam admit card for document verification and physical standards test.

UPPRPB constable admit card 2019.
UPPRPB constable admit card 2019.

Steps to download admit card for DV and PST for UP Police constable recruitment:

1) Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. 2. Click on the link to download the admit card 3. A login page will open 4.Key in your User Id and password 5. Login 6) Admit card will appear on the screen 7) Download the take its print out of the admit card.

The document verification (DV) and physical standards test (PST) of shortlisted candidates will start from November 28. In the first phase, admit card has been released for candidates in D-01 to D-05 dates.

For Candidates in D-6 and above dates a separate notification will be released by UPPRPB.

