UP police constable admit card 2019: Here’s how to download it now

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released the admit card for the Reserved Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary examination. UPPRB is conducting the exam for the posts of Reserved Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

The admit card can be downloaded from the official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates should check their exam venue and time from the admit card. Candidates should carry a valid identity card (original), passport-sized picture and a print out of the e-admit card. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without admit card.

UP Police constable admit card: Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

The exam is being held to fill 49,568 posts. The written exam will have of questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be of 300 marks. Candidates who clear the written exam will undergo certificate verification and physical efficiency test (PET).

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 16:35 IST