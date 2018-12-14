UP police recruitment 2018: Clerk exam date announced, check schedule here

UP police recruitment board (UPPRB) has announced the date of exam for clerk,accounting and confidential assistant cadre 2016-17 on its official website.

The UPPRB clerk exam will be conducted on computer-based-test (CBT) mode.The admit card for the UPPRB exam can be downloaded from December 17. The examination will be held on December 21 and 22, 2018.

Check details of the exam schedule here.

The recruitment notification for UP police clerk, accounting and confidential assistant cadre was issued in the year 2016.

Click here to check the ‘Janpads’ of your exam.

UPPRB has also uploaded a link for the candidates to take mock tests. Click here to take the mock test.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:52 IST