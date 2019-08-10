UP’s first Forensics and Police University likely to come up soon, to cost Rs 350 crore

education

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:26 IST

Uttar Pradesh will soon have its own Forensics and Police University.

To be set up by the UP police, the one of its kind university will help prepare a pool of forensic experts who can be used by the police department as well as other public sector organisations, said an official.

As per the proposal presented before chief minister Yogi Adityanath by UP’s director general of police (DGP) OP Singh, the university will come up at around 15 acre of land with the budget of ₹350 core.

The presentation had detailed about the university layout, courses to be offered initially, budget, campus and the posts to be required for the purpose.

He said the layout prepared was close on the lines of Gujarat Forensic Science University.

It will have departments related to physics, firearms and explosives, cybercrime, DNA, chemistry, poison, zoology and behavioural science.

The DGP said the university layout had been prepared keeping in view the requirement of forensic experts to strengthen criminal justice system. He said it aimed at creating a pool of forensic experts required by the police for advance investigations. In a long run, the experts produced from the university may cater to other independent organisations, he added.

Another senior police officer privy to the plan said the university was not specifically for those who already don ‘khakhi’ but will be open for all those who need not only to educate themselves, but to let others know about its implications and remedies or those willing to make a career in similar fields.

He said the proposal presented before the CM mentioned that the university needed to be set-up in around 15 acre of land with the budget of ₹350 core. He said the layout prepared for the university even had mention of creating 55 posts for around 496 officials and personnel, including posts of vice chancellor, registrar, controller, deans and other teaching faculties.

The official said the initial plan is to offer two courses— MSc Forensic Science (full time two years post graduate degree course) and Post Graduate Diploma in Forensic Science (full time one year diploma course). He said candidate with at least 55 percent in graduation from science streams and pharmacy will be eligible for MSc Forensic Science while eligible criteria will be 50 percent for reserved categories. Similarly, 50 percent in graduation in science and pharmacy from all categories will be eligible for diploma course, he added.

He said the university will be first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh and the country’s fourth such university. He said the similar forensic science universities are operational in Ahmedabad, Ranchi and Jodhpur. He said a team of senior police official had visited these universities before preparing a layout to set up similar university on the same lines.

The official said the forensic and police university may help the police in different manners by learning the crime trend, pattern, deriving a viable solution to curb the crime, help common man learn different criminals’ psychology and cyber security and cyber forensics methods. Later, the experts of the university may surface up as think tank for the state government to provide suggestions on different aspects of crime and policing, he emphasised.

