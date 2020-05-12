e-paper
UP Shiksha Mitra Association moves SC against HC verdict on assistant teachers’ recruitment

education Updated: May 12, 2020 09:50 IST
New Delhi
A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi,
A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi,(PTI)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association moved the Supreme Court on Monday against the Allahabad High Court’s verdict in the case related to recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers.

The petition, filed by Supreme Court advocate Gaurav Yadav, has sought a stay on the Allahabad High Court verdict.

Earlier, a caveat was filed in the apex court on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, stating that the apex court should not issue any order on the petition filed against the judgment of the Allahabad High Court without hearing its side.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had earlier confirmed the state government’s decision of keeping higher cut-off marks for recruitment of 69,000 teachers in the primary schools of the state. After that, the path of recruitment of assistant teachers in the Basic Education Council schools in the state was cleared.

The cut-off was due to a dispute related to marks. In this case, the Allahabad High Court had justified the decision of the state government to increase the cut-off.

Apart from this, the recruitment process has been ordered to be completed within three months.

After the decision of Supreme Court on July 25, 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government amended the state Basic Education Rule 20 and 22.

The order of the government was challenged in the High Court on July 1, 2019, in which the court rejected the government’s order. (ANI)

