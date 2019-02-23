UP STF busts board exam rigging racket, 17 arrested in Muzaffarnagar

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday busted an examination rigging racket and arrested 17 people, including a superintendent of an examination centre and 12 invigilators, from Muzaffarnagar district on Friday. The STF busted the mass copying racket during the UP Board examination of physics paper.

Police recovered Rs 12.50 lakh cash, solved answer sheets, fake identity cards of 12 invigilators, who were doing duty illegally. Besides, two pistols, 80 bullets, 16 mobile phones, 31 bank passbooks, four physics books, carbon papers and a SUV, from their possession.

The STF arrested Yogendra Pal Singh, a school principal and centre superintendent, 12 fake invigilators including one from Haridwar, two solvers, one clerk and a teacher who was the mastermind behind the racket.

The mass copying gang was operating at Janata Inter College, Muzaffarnagar and hired solvers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand were found taking the exam illegally, said police. According to STF, most of the invigilators were not regular teachers. They were hired by the centre superintendent to facilitate copying. These invigilators were teachers of physics, the subject for which the exam was on. This is a clear violation of exam rulebook that mandates that non subject teachers can only be made invigilator.

SSP STF Abhishek Singh said as examination was being conducted under CCTV camera vigil and these invigilators were found dictating answer from outside the classroom. A team of STF led by Vimal Gautam along with DIoS Muzaffarnagar raided Janta Inter College and arrested many persons.

Singh said after quizzing various people it came to light that one Intekab is the mastermind of the gang. After being interrogated, he revealed that he had large network of copying gang in bordering states of UP like Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

“To help students pass the examination, the gang charges something between Rs 25,000 to Rs 55,000 from each student. Every year nearly 2000 students approach this gang to help them pass the examination. In return the gang makes about Rs 7-8 crore in exam,” SSP STF claimed.

SSP, STF, said the teachers were caught solving the exam papers in the laboratory. They were using carbon papers to write multiple copies. They were dictating answers in such a way that CCTV cameras were unable to catch them.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 22:03 IST