e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP student overjoyed after receiving call from PM Modi

UP student overjoyed after receiving call from PM Modi

Usman Saifi, who is a resident here, said, “I am overjoyed and I cannot express it in words. The Prime Minister advised me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach my friends.”

education Updated: Jul 27, 2020 09:59 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Amroha, UP
Usman Saifi
Usman Saifi(ANI)
         

Usman Saifi, who topped Class 12 board exam, was on cloud nine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.

Saifi, who is a resident here, said, “I am overjoyed and I cannot express it in words. The Prime Minister advised me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach my friends.”

“I was not able to believe that I am speaking to world’s best leader,” he added.

The Prime Minister, during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, interacted with youngsters from various parts of the country who have recently passed their board exams.

 

He spoke to Saifi and Kaniga from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and congratulated them for their success.

“There are many other stories of such young friends whose courage and success in difficult conditions inspire us. I wanted to have as much as possible a chance to talk to young friends but time has its own limitations. I appeal to all young friends that they share with us their stories in their own voice that can inspire the country,” Modi said.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day take India’s tally over 14.35 lakh
Nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day take India’s tally over 14.35 lakh
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In