UP witnesses decline in online RTE applications

This year the basic education department has received less number of online application forms from students belonging to disadvantaged group and economically weaker section for admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, as per a data released by the state government.

“So far a total of 96,450 applications have been received while admission process of 75,446 applicants has been completed. Scrutiny of their documents is still going on. This year, number of application was less than the last year,1.30 lakh. The drop is due to the reduced period of application which is ending on March 31,” said an official quoting the data.

According to a government order dated March 3, 2016, the time frame for application should be till June 15. But, this year the last day of applying under RTE 2019 is March 31. Though, parents are requesting the education department officials for date extension. The department is yet to decide over this.

However, an education department official, on condition anonymity, said , “In case, the demand of application increases, the department will consider of extending the admission date. We are open to go for one more round of admission. But, right now it is closing on March 31,” he said.

The basic education department received 20,000 applications in Lucknow and over 13,500 applications in Varanasi.

“For better management of the admission portal, the department is going to upgrade it that will also include a window for private schools,” the official said.

According to statistics, a steady rise has been seen in the RTE admissions--from 54 in 2014 to nearly 4,000 in 2015, around 17,200 in 2016, about 28,000 in 2017 to as many as 42,000 in 2018. It still lags behind as total seats in UP schools under the RTE are six lakh, RTE crusader Samina Bano said.

“We have requested government to extend the deadline for RTE application based on several phone calls we have received from parents. We hope that government will extend it,” said Samina Bano.

The state education department official claimed that state government has also released all financial liabilities pending under this scheme.

Every school would receive a fee compensation of Rs 450 per child and parents would get a financial help of Rs 5,000.

President of Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA), Anil Agarwal, on Saturday welcomed the government’s decision of reimbursing fees of poor students to schools as Rs 450 per child. However, he expressed regret over the government not reimbursing it as per the section 12(2) of the RTE act.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 15:44 IST