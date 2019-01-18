UPPRPB Recruitment 2019: Apply for 5805 vacancies in various posts from today

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited fresh online applications for horsemen, firemen and jail warders.The applications for the same have begun today on January 18, 2019. The last date to apply is February 9, 2019.

According to reports there are a total of 5805 vacancies including 102 for horsemen and 2065 for firemen and 3012 for jail warder male and 626 for female. The advertisement was put up in the year 2016 for which the notification was issued in November 2018.

The application fee is Rs. 400 for all category candidates. Candidates who had applied for the Male and Female Warder Direct Recruitment 2016 earlier and had paid the requisite Rs. 200 fee will have to pay only Rs. 200 (Refer to the detailed advertisement for more information).

Age limit:Applicants must be within 18-22 years of age. In case of Jail Warder post, the upper age limit of female candidates is 25 years.

Check more details here:

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 13:31 IST