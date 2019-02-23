UPPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2018 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, exam from March 6, direct link here

UPPSC Admit Card 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for main exam of assistant registrar of Uttar Pradesh University (central) service on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment exams will be held on March 6 and 7 2019. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12: 30 am and second shift will be held fom 2 to 5 pm on March 6 while on March 7 the exam will be conducted only in the first shift.

Candidates who could not find their photograph on admit card will have to bring one original ID proof with its two photocopy and two passport size photo, otherwise they will be denied entry.

Official notice here.

How to download UPPSC ARO 2018 Main exam admit card:

Visit the UPPSC website at upssc.up.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link to download

Click here to download admit card for ASSISTANT REGISTRAR EXAMINATION - 2018.

Key in your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code (provided on page) and submit.

The admit card will be displayed. Download and its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card

