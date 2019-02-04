UPPSC Combined Engineering Service 2013 written exam result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to check

UPPSC combined engineering services 2013 results: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the merit list of candidates who have cleared the written exam and are qualified for the interview round for the Combined Engineering Service 2013 recruitment on its official website on February 4, 2019. The result was awaited for a long time.

The written exams were conducted on April 10, 12,13, , 2016. A total of 7104 candidates had appeared for the exam. A total of 2641 candidates have qualified for the interview for filling up 819 vacancies.

Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in to check their results.

UPPSC Combined Engineering Service 2013 exam result: Here’s how to check

Visit the UPPSC website

Under the information bulletin section, click on the link that reads list of candidates qualified for interview for 2013 Combined Engineering Service.

A PDF will open which will have roll numbers of all the candidates who have qualified.

Check your roll number

Here’s the direct link to check the UPPSC merit list

Click here to check the official notice of UPPSC

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:21 IST