UPPSC exam calendar 2019 for first half released

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued its examination calendar for the first half of 2019. A total of 10 major recruitment examinations have been included in the calendar.

The calendar, however, does not mention the preliminary examination of PCS-2019 leading to speculations that like this year, in 2019 also the PCS (Preliminary) Examination will be conducted only after June.

According to the calendar issued by UPPSC secretary Jagdish, in the first two months in of 2019, two main examinations will be held. The mains exam of PCS (J)-2018 is scheduled to be held from January 30 to February 1.

The examination for the post of review officer/ assistant review officer-2017 will be on February 17, 18 and 20, 2019. Likewise the assistant registrar recruitment exam-2018 would be conducted on March 5 and 6.

As per the calendar, the dental surgeon screening test will be done on March 17 while the Programmer and Computer Operator recruitment examinations will take place on March 30 and April 28.

The Government Degree College lecturer screening examination-2017 is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the third stage (Computer Knowledge) examination-2013 for the post of Additional Private Secretary (Uttar Pradesh Secretariat) will be held on May 26.

Similarly, as per the UPPSC calendar, the preliminary examination for recruitment of assistant prosecution officer will take place on June 9 while PCS (Mains)-2018 will take place on June 17.

The winter holiday is commencing from January 25, 2019 at the commission and prior to it the examination calendar has been issued by it. In 2018, two separate six monthly exam calendars were issued by the commission but the examinations failed to take place according to them. Many examinations included in the calendar were postponed by the commission owing to various reasons. Aspirants have demanded strict adherence to the examination calendar issued by the commission for 2019.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 20:19 IST