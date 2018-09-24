UPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2018 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card for Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic medical Officer screening exam 2018. The examination will be held on September 30 at various centres in Lucknow and Allahabad.

Check the venue, date and time of the examination on the admit card. Candidates must bring their admit card and reach the venue for exam on time.

Candidates who do not have their photograph visible on the admit card must bring two photographs along with their original Id proof and its Photostat copy to the examination centre.

The commission has proposed to fill 596 vacancies of homeopathic medical officer and 544 post of Ayurvedic medical officer through the examination.

Scheme of the exam:

The Ayurvedic medical officer recruitment exam will be held between 9.30 am and 11.30 am while the Homeopathic medical officer recruitment exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

In both the examinations, 150 questions of one mark each will be asked. For each wrong answer, there will be a penalty of one-third marks allotted to the question. Thirty questions will be asked on general knowledge and 120 question from homeopathic or ayurvedic exam syllabus (as selected by the candidate).

Steps to download the admit card for UPPSC medical officer screening test 2018:

1) Visit the official website of UPPSC

2) Click on the link to download admit card

3)Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code (as given in the image)

4) Click on the link for download admit card

5) Take a printout and save the admit card displayed on the screen

Note: Visit UPPSC’s official website regularly for latest updates about the exam.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 16:28 IST