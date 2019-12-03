e-paper
UPPSC PCS 2019 prelims admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS/AFO/RFO prelims admit card 2019 released at upppsc.up.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on December 15, 2019.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2019 09:09 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office(HT file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for its provisional civil service (PCS)/ assistant forest officer (AFO)/ regional forest officer (RFO) prelims exam 2019 on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download their admit cards online.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 15 from 9:30 am to 11: 30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates can download their admit card by logging in using their registration number and date of birth.

On the day of exam, candidates are advised to bring their printed copy of admit card, two photographs, an original photo ID proof and its two photo copies to the exam center.

How to download UPPSC PCS admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to download admit card for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination - 2019 [PCS / ACF-RFO] under Advt. No.- A-2/E-1/2019’ on the homepage

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Nasa finds Vikram lander’s debris on moon, tweets pic of impact site
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
Couldn’t speak against BJP in MP, asked Cong to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Vaughan names ‘only’ team which can beat Australia on home soil
‘I’ve been called the worst FM’: Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
