Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Education

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019: Direct link to download here, exam on December 15

UPPSC will conduct the provincial civil services (PCS) exam on December 15. The admit card for UPPSC PCS exam 2019 has already been released. Here’s the direct link to download admit card.

education Updated: Dec 13, 2019 14:36 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC PCS admit card 2019
UPPSC PCS admit card 2019(UPPSC)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the provincial civil services (PCS) exam on December 15. The admit card for UPPSC PCS exam 2019 has already been released at the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC will also conduct the exams for assistant forest officer (AFO) and regional forest officer (RFO) on December 15.

Candidates who have not yet downloaded the admit card for UPPSC PCS/ AFO/ RFO exam should download it as early as possible.

Here’s the direct link to download the UPPSC PCS admit card 2019

The UPPSC PCS preliminary exam will be conducted on December 15 from 9:30 am to 11: 30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to download admit card for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination - 2019 [PCS / ACF-RFO] under Advt. No.- A-2/E-1/2019’ on the homepage

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Candidates are advised to bring their printed copy of admit card, two photographs, an original photo ID proof and its two photo copies to the exam center on the day of the exam.

