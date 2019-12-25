UPPSC to accept answer key objections till December 26 PCS (pre) 2019: Internet services getting suspended

education

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:44 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the date for accepting objections to the answer key of its recently conducted combined state/upper subordinate services (preliminary) exam-2019, commonly known as PCS (pre)-2019, and assistant conservator of forest (ACF)/range forest officer (RFO) services examination-2019.

The commission has also changed the medium of submitting these objections, share UPPSC officials.

The commission will now accept the objections till 6pm on December 26 instead of the earlier deadline of December 22.

While earlier the commission had said the it would accept objections only online through emails, now it has made plain that the objections can be sent with all relevant documents and proofs through post or can be submitted personally at the UPPSC counter located at its headquarters here, said UPPSC examination controller Arvind Kumar Mishra while confirming the development.

The commission had released the answer key of the exam on December 17 setting the deadline for submission of objections till 6pm on December 22. However the protests against the citizenship (amendment) act and the proposed national register of citizens saw internet services getting suspended in various districts by the state government.

Due to it, many people could not submit their objections, said commission officials. On December 22, a few people had even come to UPPSC headquarters with written objections but they were asked to report back the next day.

On December 23, they were informed that a decision on the issue would be taken by the UPPSC by evening. Finally, the information regarding the extension of the deadline for submitting the objections was duly issued by the UPPSC examination controller.

The PCS (pre)-2019, and ACF/ RFO services examination-2019 for 364 posts including 309 posts of PCS, 2 of ACF and 53 of RFO, was conducted at 1166 centres spread across 19 cities on December 15.

The exam was conducted in two shifts including 9.30am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. A total of 5, 44, 664 candidates had registered for the exam but only 58% of them took the exam.