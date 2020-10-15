UPSC CDS admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct to download hall ticket

education

UPSC CDS admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the admit card for UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2020 on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the UPSC CDS examination can download their hall tickets online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the UPSC CDS examination 2020 on September 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their e-admit card to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.

Candidates are also advised to bring black Ball Point Pen to the examination hall.

“It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue, shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry,” reads the official notice.

How to download UPSC CDS admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “e-admit card Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020”

Click on the link that reads, “Click here”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Read the instructions carefully and proceed

Select the given options to download your admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSC CDS admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

“Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Further, candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. Besides above, candidates have to follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue,” further reads the official notice.