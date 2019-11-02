UPSC CDS (II) 2019 main results declared at upsc.gov.in

education

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the main results of combined defence services exam (II) 2019 that was held on September 8, 2019. Candidates can check their result online at upsc.gov.in

A total of 8120 candidates have been qualified for the interview round that will be conducted by Service Selection Board (SSB) Ministry of Defence for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre- flying) training courses commencing on July 2020.

“Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again,” the official notice reads.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days .

Candidates can click here to check the UPSC CDS (II) 2019 result

