e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

UPSC CDS (II) 2019 main results declared at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the main results of combined defence services exam (II) 2019 that was held on September 8, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:30 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CDS (II) 2019 result
UPSC CDS (II) 2019 result (HT file)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the main results of combined defence services exam (II) 2019 that was held on September 8, 2019. Candidates can check their result online at upsc.gov.in

A total of 8120 candidates have been qualified for the interview round that will be conducted by Service Selection Board (SSB) Ministry of Defence for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre- flying) training courses commencing on July 2020.

“Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again,” the official notice reads.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days .

Candidates can click here to check the UPSC CDS (II) 2019 result

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 13:28 IST

tags
top news
‘Is President in your pocket’: Shiv Sena’s latest barb at ally BJP
‘Is President in your pocket’: Shiv Sena’s latest barb at ally BJP
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Two alerts in May warned of WhatsApp being compromised, urged remedial action
Two alerts in May warned of WhatsApp being compromised, urged remedial action
‘BJP-Sena will ultimately come together to form Maharashtra govt’: Pawar
‘BJP-Sena will ultimately come together to form Maharashtra govt’: Pawar
A bomb that wasn’t: Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport
A bomb that wasn’t: Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Delhi T20I: Rohit and Co look to extend winning streak against Bangladesh
Delhi T20I: Rohit and Co look to extend winning streak against Bangladesh
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News