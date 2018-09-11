UPSC civil services main admit card 2018 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for civil services main examination 2018 on its official website. The main examination will be held from September 28, 2018.

Click here to download the UPSC main exam 2018 admit cards. Before downloading the e-admit card read all the instructions on the website and take a printout of the same.

Click on yes to go to the login page. Key in your registration or roll number, date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format), Captcha code and click on submit to get admit card. Bring the e-Admit card, along with the (Original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

Check the admit card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC. Note: In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , inform in detail on e-mail: - web-upsc@nic.in (For Technical Problem), csm-upsc@nic.in (For Applicant Data Problem)

In case, the photograph is not printed or not visible on the admit card, candidates must carry two identical photographs (one for each session) along with a proof of identity such as voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport etc. to the venue of the examination with an undertaking.

Candidates must keep the admit card safely, as in case of misuse the onus lies on them to prove that they have not used any impersonator.

The civil services examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 19:07 IST