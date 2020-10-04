UPSC civil services prelims 2020: 44% attendance recorded in Ranchi

education

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:45 IST

UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Call it a fear of Covid-19 or other reasons; merely 44% aspirants appeared for the civil services preliminary examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which was held at 61 centres spread across Ranchi.

The examination was conducted with all Covid precautions and it passed off peacefully, officials said. Around 27,900 candidates have registered for the UPSC civil services examination this year from Jharkhand and bordering areas of West Bengal and Bihar.

Follow UPSC civil services prelims 2020 live updates here

“The examination held in two sittings. The first sitting, which started from 9.30am, recorded 44.5% attendance,” said Moinuddin Khan, secretary to South Chotanagpur commission and an assistant observer for the examination.

Khan said, “Generally, 48% to 50% candidates of the total enrolled number appear for the civil services examination. This year, it is a little lower. There could be some reasons.”

Also Read: UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Detailed section-wise analysis and expected cut-off

Some students pointed out transportation problem, which caused trouble to them. “We faced huge problem, as trains are not running. Very few public vehicles are plying on roads. I have my personal car. So, I could make it to the examination hall,” said Amit Kumar, an examinee who came from Bokaro.

The candidates, who came out of the examination hall after writing their papers, said papers were average, which could not be said tough or easy.

“The Prelims question papers were divided in two parts-General Ability Test (GAT) and Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT). GAT paper held in first sitting, while CSAT in second sitting,” said Akash Oraon, a Ranchi resident who took the exam at St. Aloysius High School based centre.

He said, “I find the questions from History papers a little tough, while other questions were normal in GAT. In second paper, I find mathematics a little time taking, while some questions in English were tricky.”

The candidates have to follow a certain Covid protocol before getting in to the examination hall. Chandan Kumar, an examinee from Bokaro sector-1, said, “They were allowed to the examination hall after proper thermal scanning. We carried mask and sanitizer as per the direction given to us.”

Kumar said, “There were only eight examinees in a room, which has capacity of 24 students, where I wrote the papers.”

An isolation room had also been set up in centre for students who would show higher temperature during the thermal scanning. Both sittings of the examination passed off peacefully, officials in Ranchi administration said.