UPSC civil services prelims 2020 live: Second session of exam underway

UPSC civil services prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the civil services preliminary examination 2020 on Sunday, October 4, at various centres across the country.The second session of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 began at 2:30 pm. The first session was held from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Around 10.58 lakh candidates have registered for the UPSC civil services examination (CSE) prelims this year. Candidates who qualify the UPSC Civil Services Prelims will be shortlisted for the main exam which is scheduled to be conducted in January 2021. The UPSC prelims examination is being conducted at 72 centres and 2,500 sub-centres, amidst Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Candidates are allowed to carry following things inside the examination hall:

03:08 PM IST

UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Important instructions for candidates

Candidates without mask/ face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue.

Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with Black Ball Point Pen only.

Candidates have to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms. Read more