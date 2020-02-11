UPSC civil services prelims notification 2020 expected to be released tomorrow

education

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 17:09 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2020 on Wednesday, February 12. According to the calendar issued by the UPSC, the last date to apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 is March 3 (tentatively), while the Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 will be conducted on Sunday, May 31.

Once the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination notification 2020 is released, candidates will be able to register for the examination by visiting the UPSC application website.

According to the exam calendar issued by the UPSC, the notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 will also be released on Wednesday (February 12) and the interested candidates can apply till March 3, while the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 will also be conducted on May 31.

Meanwhile, the notification for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) Examination 2020 and India Statistical Service Examination (ISS) 2020 is expected to be released on March 25 which the application process will continue till April 13.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is the first level of the exam that candidates need to pass to qualify for the main examination. It is an objective type exam consisting of two papers. However, the marks obtained in the preliminary examination is not added for determining the candidates’ final merit.