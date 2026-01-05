UPSC Daily Affairs Quiz: Trump, Tariffs, Venezuela, Russian oil trade, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Dhurandhar & more

Daily Quiz 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train this month between which two stations, marking the launch of India’s first overnight semi-high-speed service?

A. Tambaram and Mangaluru

B. Kamakhya and Howrah

C. Gorakhpur and Pune

D. Lucknow and Chandigarh

2. When MTV went on air for the first time in 1981, it opened its broadcast with a song that was apt for the occasion. As the channel recently shut down all its music-only channels, the same iconic track was replayed to mark the moment. Which one?

A. 'Take On Me’

B. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

C. ‘Staying Alive’

D. ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’

3. Inaugurated in June 2024, the … … is a dedicated area in the Parliament complex for statues of the titans of the country. It houses 15 statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier spread across the entire complex. After the construction of the new Parliament building, authorities decided to install all statues in this dedicated area. Fill in the blanks.

A. Lok Nayak Smriti Kendra

B. Prerna Sthal

C. Rashtriya Sankalp Bhoomi

D. Loktantra Smriti Sthal

4. The … … test assesses the respiratory system’s capacity to perform when under maximum strain and can be trained into an elevated state. A study, based on this test, undertaken on several elite Indian boxers who returned from long, national camps with their physical, competitive capacity diminished rather than enhanced. Fill in the blanks.

A. Anaerobic Threshold Test

B. Lactate Tolerance Test

C. VO₂ Max Test

D. Pulmonary Endurance Index

5. Who is currently the highest-ranked Indian chess player in all three formats - classical, rapid, and blitz?

A. Viswanathan Anand

B. D Gukesh

C. R Praggnanandhaa

D. Arjun Erigaisi

6. Who has sued FIDE for defamation in a Swiss civil court after he became the subject of an inquiry for allegedly harassing players with “unsubstantiated” cheating claims following the death of American GM Daniel Naroditsky?

A. Vladimir Kramnik

B. Ian Nepomniachtchi

C. Magnus Carlsen

D. Garry Kasparov

7. Under the Drugs Rules, 1945, a specific provision lists medicines such as common antiseptics and antacids that are exempt from certain stringent manufacturing and licensing requirements of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, allowing them to be sold over the counter. Where is this list provided?

A. Schedule K

B. Rule 100

C. National List of Essential Medicines

D. Pharmacopoeia standards under Schedule II

8. India imports about 60% of its … requirement, and domestic prices are therefore closely linked to international prices, with Saudi CP (Contract Price) serving as the key global benchmark. Fill in the blank.

A. Crude oil

B. Naphtha

Jan 5 6

C. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

D. Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

9. Tesla has lost its position as the world’s bestselling electric vehicle maker amid declining sales, expiring U.S. tax incentives, and intensifying global competition. Which company is now the largest electric vehicle maker in the world by sales volumes?

A. SAIC Motor

B. Geely

C. BYD

D. Volkswagen Group

10. The Union government’s … platform, a digital governance system headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has quickened the pace of execution of critical infrastructure projects worth ₹85 lakh crore across the country since its launch in 2015, helping to resolve, on average, one issue each working day, Union Cabinet secretary TV Somanathan said recently. Fill in the blank.

A. Pragati

B. Gati Shakti

C. Digital India

D. Umang