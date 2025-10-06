UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Cough Syrup deaths, Quad Summit, Taylor Swift & more

Take this daily current affairs quiz designed to strengthen your command over polity, economy, environment, science, and world affairs. Every question is verified and aligned with UPSC standards for both Prelims and Mains. UPSC file image

1. The four Quad members are…?

A. India, UK, US, South Korea

B. India, UK, US, Australia

C. India, US, Japan, Australia (Correct)

D. India, Japan, Australia, South Korea

2. According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after which late leader?

A. DB Patil (Correct)

B. Mahatma Phule

C. Bal Thackeray

D. Dajiba Desai

3. With nine children dead in Chhindwara allegedly from contaminated cough syrup, two industrial chemicals are once again at the centre of a public health crisis. Which are these industrial chemicals?

A. MEG and PEG (Monoethylene Glycol & Polyethylene Glycol)

B. TEG and PG (Triethylene Glycol & Propylene Glycol)

C. Xylene and Styrene

D. Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG) (Correct) 4. What is the full form of NCDC, the institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare?

A. National Centre for Drug Control

B. National Commission for Disease Containment

C. National Centre for Disease Control (Correct) D. National Cooperative Development Corporation

5. Arthur Road Jail is how this is commonly referred to as.

A. Yerawada Central Jail

B. Mumbai Central Prison (Correct) C. Taloja Central Jail

D. Amaravati Central Prison

6. The Education Ministry’s higher education department has directed all officials to adopt which company’s office suite tools?

A. Zoho (Correct) B. Microsoft

C. Google

D. No company in particular but open source tools

7. Which popular singer’s latest album is called ‘The Life of a Showgirl’?

A. Adele

B. Taylor Swift (Correct)

C. Lady Gaga

D. Rihanna

8. What is the term for such practices: ‘Limited-time offers’ of e-commerce companies that actually never end or fake notifications that suggest a product is going to be ‘sold out soon’, creating false urgency?

A. False Patterns

B. Dark Patterns (Correct)

C. Sales Tricks

D. Marketing Manipulation

9. What is the name of FIFA’s match ball for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the US?

A. Tricolore

B. Teamgeist

C. Trionda (Correct)

D. Questra

10. Which of the following did Canada list as a terrorist entity last week?

A. Lawrence Bishnoi Gang (Correct)

B. Russian Imperial Movement

C. Haqqani Network

D. Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan