UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Gamma Rays, Dark Matter, Hong Kong, NASA, Chess World Cup

Daily Quiz 1. Scientists analysing 15 years of data from NASA’s … Gamma-ray Space Telescope found a mysterious glow of gamma rays surrounding the halo region of our galaxy, and the energies and characteristics of these rays, scientists say, matched those of a kind of hypothetical dark matter particle. Fill in the blank. upsc file image

A. Spitzer

B. Chandra

C. Fermi

D. Kepler

2. Which 19-year-old chess player has become the youngest FIDE World Cup champion?

A. Javokhir Sindarov

B. D Gukesh

C. Sergey Karjakin

D. R Praggnanandhaa

3. … 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day (’Samvidhan Divas’) every year. Fill in the blank.

A. January

B. October

C. November

D. April

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the world’s largest LEAP engine Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility of which company in Hyderabad?

A. Honeywell Aerospace

B. Pratt & Whitney

C. Safran

D. Rolls-Royce

5. With reference to the Indian Army, what does the term PBOR cadre refer to?

A. Personnel Below Officer Rank

B. Primary Battalion Operational Reserve

C. Post-Battle Operations Resource Corps

D. Personnel Battalion Operational Regiment

6. Name the government agency that issues Aadhaar cards?

A. National Informatics Centre (NIC)

B. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

C. National Population Register (NPR)

D. Registrar General of India (RGI)

7. The Trombay Banana Mutant-9 (TBM-9), the first mutant banana variety in India, was recently notified for release as ‘Kaveri Vaaman’ by the Government of India. Which agency has developed it?

A. Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR)

B. Central Banana Research Station (CBRS)

C. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

D. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

8. The Delhi High Court has directed Gurugram-based … Power from using which trademark, ruling that the Indian firm dishonestly adopted the global brand’s name to exploit its reputation and goodwill?

A. Nippo

B. Tesla

C. BYD

D. Google

9. Digital Connexion recently announced an $11-billion investment over five years to set up a 1 gigawatt (GW) data centre in Visakhapatnam. Digital Connexion is a joint venture between Canadian asset management firm Brookfield, US-headquartered real estate investment trust Digital Realty, and which Indian company?

A. Tata Telecommunications

B. Bharti Airtel

C. L&T

D. Reliance Industries

10. The 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in which city in 1930?

A. London, UK

B. Hamilton, Canada

C. Sydney, Australia

D. Wellington, New Zealand