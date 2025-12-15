UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: IndiGo, Dhurandhar, Bondi Beach Festival, Australia Shooting, Pakistan & more

Daily Quiz 1. The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday that X Corp has been violating its communications to join its …. portal, even after its authority to issue content blocking directions through the central portal was upheld by the Karnataka High Court. Fill in the blank.

A. Parivahan

B. Sahyog

C. Samadhan

D. Bharat Net

2. Which wrestler has announced a comeback after retiring from the sport — a decision she had taken after being disqualified from competing in the gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics for weighing 100 grams over the permissible limit?

A. Sakshi Malik

B. Geeta Phogat

C. Anshu Malik

D. Vinesh Phogat

3. A proposal under discussion seeks to extend the guaranteed employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 100 to 125 days and to rename the flagship rural jobs programme. Under this proposal, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would be renamed as what?

A. Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojana

B. Garib Kalyan Grameen Rozgar Yojana

C. Rashtriya Grameen Ajeevika Yojana Plus

D. PM National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

4. The United States has formed a strategic initiative with a coalition of eight allies to build a secure silicon supply chain for critical minerals, energy inputs, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics. The eight allies are Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, UK, Israel, UAE, and which other country?

A. Brazil

B. Denmark

C. Australia

D. Canada

5. Wegovy and Ozempic are brand-name drugs developed and marketed by which company?

A. Novo Nordisk

B. Pfizer

C. Roche

D. Eli Lilly

6. Home minister Amit Shah has said that the government has resolved to make this particular division the most developed tribal region in the country within the next five years. Which one?

A. Vindhya

B. Kolhan

C. Dandakaranya

D. Bastar

7. For the BJP, the biggest victory in the Kerala local elections was in which municipal corporation, where it won 50 of the 101 wards, just one shy of the halfway mark? (In doing so, it ended the 45-year uninterrupted rule of the LDF in the corporation.)

A. Thiruvananthapuram

B. Thrissur

C. Ernakulam

D. Kottayam

8. Which acclaimed author's latest book is ‘Ghost-Eye’?

A. Arundhati Roy

B. Pankaj Mishra

C. Salman Rushdie

D. Amitav Ghosh

9. The CIA lost a nuclear device on … …. in Uttarakhand in 1965, and the device has not been found till now, the ‘New York Times’ reported recently?

A. Kamet Mountain

B. Nanda Devi

C. Chaukhamba Massif

D. Panchachuli Range

10. Where has Asia’s longest ski drag lift been recently inaugurated?

A. Auli (Uttarakhand)

B. Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir)

C. Solang Valley (Himachal Pradesh)

D. Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)

Answers