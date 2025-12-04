UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Indigo, SIR, Winter Session, Russia, Putin, Delhi AQI, Pollution, Trump, Ukraine & more

Daily Quiz 1. Which luxury house did the Prada Group acquire in a $1.375 billion cash deal, marking one of the biggest takeovers in Milan’s fashion scene?

A. Moschino

B. Versace

C. Etro

D. Salvatore Ferragamo

2. Which country in India’s neighbourhood has recently passed a bill to protect the rights of non-Muslims and establish a dedicated commission for minorities?

A. Maldives

B. Bangladesh

C. Afghanistan

D. Pakistan

3. Which American entrepreneur and billionaire, along with his wife, has pledged to deposit $250 each into the investment accounts of 25 million American children under the Trump administration’s Invest America initiative?

A. Michael Dell

B. Jeff Bezos

C. Mark Zuckerberg

D. Mark Cuban

4. Which country will impose a value-added tax on contraceptive drugs and devices — including condoms — for the first time in three decades, its latest bid to reverse plunging birth rates that threaten to further slow its economy?

A. Japan

B. Russia

C. China

D. Germany

5. Why did the special TADA court in Jammu order the release of Shafat Ahmad Shangloo, just a day after his arrest by the CBI in the 1989 Rubaiyya Sayeed kidnapping case?

A. CBI failed to produce him before the court within 24 hours

B. The court found that Shangloo was not mentioned anywhere in the CBI charge sheet

C. The court ruled that the arrest violated safeguards under Article 22 of the Constitution

D. The CBI withdrew its remand request citing fresh evidence pointing to mistaken identity.

6. The Union environment ministry has directed the GB Pant Society of Himalayan Environment and Development to study the Gangotri glacier, the BESZ, and alternative livelihood models for residents of the region. What does BESZ stand for?

A. Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone

B. Badrinath Ecological Security Zone

C. Bhilangana Environmental Safeguard Zone

D. Baspa Eco-Sustainability Zone

7. The new complex housing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) — currently in the final stages of completion under the Central Vista Redevelopment project — will be called what?

A. Lok Bhavan

B. Executive Enclave

C. Seva Teerth

D. Pradhan Sevak Bhavan

8. The government will soon launch India’s first ride-hailing app, based on a cooperative business model, Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah told Lok Sabha in a written response on Tuesday. What will it be called?

A. Saarthi

B. Bharat Taxi

C. Sangam Mobility

D. Setu Rides

9. India is on course to strengthen its strategic forces with a new locally made nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine called what?

A. Arighaat

B. Arihant

C. Aridaman

D. Andaman

10. Pema Khandu is the chief minister of which state?

A. Manipur

B. Sikkim

C. Arunachal Pradesh

D. Nagaland