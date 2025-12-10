UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Netflix, Warner Bros, Paramount, Trump, Air Pollution, Delhi AQI & more

Daily Quiz 1. Which company has launched a hostile bid worth $108.4 billion for Warner Bros Discovery, in a last-ditch effort to outbid Netflix and create a media powerhouse that would challenge the dominance of the streaming giant?

A. Sony Entertainment

B. Paramount Skydance

C. Apple TV

D. Comcast

2. Ram Mohan Naidu is the minister of …? Fill in the blanks.

A. Railways

B. Civil Aviation

C. Heavy Industries

D. Information & Broadcasting

3. Which Paul Thomas Anderson film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, scored a leading nine nominations to the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, adding to the Oscar favourite’s momentum and handing Warner Bros. a victory amid Netflix’s acquisition deal?

A. ‘Fields of Midnight’

B. ‘Ashes of the Valley’

C. ‘The Long Quiet Road’

D. ‘One Battle After Another’

4. Delhi-based entrepreneurs Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra, once a toast of the hospitality business and fixtures in glam magazines, now face a look-out notice by the Goa Police in connection with what?

A. An alleged ₹3.5-crore cheating and criminal breach-of-trust case linked to a luxury resort project.

B. A trademark infringement dispute with an international hotel chain.

C. A labour-law non-compliance case related to migrant worker contracts.

D. A devastating fire that claimed 25 lives at a nightclub owned by them in North Goa.

5. What does the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will come into full effect from January 2026, seek to do?

A. Provide subsidies to EU exporters to help them compete in low-income markets.

B. Create a single market for cross-border renewable-energy certificates among EU member states.

C. Impose a carbon-based levy on certain imported goods to ensure they face the same emissions-pricing regime as EU producers.

D. Establish a unified carbon-offset marketplace allowing non-EU companies to trade voluntary credits in Europe.

6. Interglobe Aviation is the parent company of… Fill in the blanks.

A. Airbus

B. IndiGo

C. Air India

D. Boeing

7. What did the Centre say about the availability of national data on deaths or diseases occurring exclusively due to air pollution?

A. That a comprehensive nationwide registry already confirms strong

causal links across all major cities.

B. That there is no conclusive national data to establish a direct correlation between such deaths or diseases and air pollution.

C. That multiple ministries maintain overlapping datasets showing a uniform rise in air-pollution-related fatalities.

D. That India now classifies all respiratory diseases under a single national index specifically to track air-pollution impacts.

8. David Remnick, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Lenin’s Tomb: The Last Days of the Soviet Empire in 1993, has been the editor of which publication since 1998?

A. ‘The New Yorker’

B. ‘The Atlantic’

C. ‘Harper’s Magazine’

D. ‘The New Republic’ '

9. US President Donald Trump has granted which company permission to ship its H200 artificial intelligence chip to China in exchange for a 25% surcharge?

A. Apple

B. Qualcomm

C. Intel

D. Nvidia

10. Who is the founder of the wildlife conservation centre Vantara in Gujarat’s Jamnagar?

A. Rohan Sarabhai

B. Anant Ambani

C. Mihir Godrej

D. Karan Piramal