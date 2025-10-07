UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: RAT, Japan's 1st female PM, S-400, Air India -Boeing & more

Attempt this daily current affairs quiz to enhance your understanding of key topics across polity, economy, environment, science, and international relations. Each question is carefully curated and verified to match UPSC standards for both Prelims and Mains preparation. UPSC quiz

1. Which country is all set to have its first female prime minister, someone who is a hard-line ultra-conservative and a China hawk?

A. South Korea

B. Japan (Correct)

C. Philippines

D. Vietnam

2. India is in talks with which country to acquire more S-400 air defence systems?

A. Russia (Correct)

B. France

C. US

D. Israel

3. An Air India Boeing 787 reported unexpected deployment of its RAT, a small propeller-like device, during landing recently. What’s the full form of RAT?

A. Radar Altimeter Transmitter

B. Radio Assisted Takeoff

C. Ram Air Turbine (Correct)

D. Reverse Air Thrust

4. Ahmed al-Sharaa is the interim leader of which country?

A. Lebanon

B. Yemen

C. Libya

D. Syria (Correct)

5. The Pune-based autonomous institute of the Ministry of Earth Sciences is…?

A. National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting

B. Indian Institute of Geomagnetism

C. National Centre for Earth Science Studies

D. Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (Correct)

6. KONKAN-25 is a bilateral maritime exercise conducted between the navies of India and which country?

A. Japan

B. Australia

C. The UK (Correct)

D. Italy

7. The first was Arnala. The second is Androth. What are we talking about?

A. India’s Mine Countermeasure Vessel (MCMV

B. India’s Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC)

(Correct) C. India’s Fast Attack Craft (FAC)

D. India’s Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV)

8. Members of an online youth collective called Gen Z 212 — named after the country’s dialing code — have been protesting against corruption for over a week now. In which country is this taking place?

A. Jordan

B. Egypt

C. Turkey

D. Morocco (Correct)

9. The Snapdragon chipset is produced by which company?

A. Arm Holdings

B. Qualcomm (Correct)

C. Intel

D. Nvidia

10. Every year, the Ranji Trophy champions face the Rest of India team for which trophy?

A. Deodhar Trophy

B. Irani Trophy (Correct)

C. Vijay Hazare Trophy

D. Duleep Trophy