e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

UPSC IES Result 2019: Marks of candidates released, here’s how to check

UPSC IES Result/Marks 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the marks of the recommended candidates of engineering services examination 2019.

education Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:29 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the marks of the recommended candidates of engineering services examination 2019.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the marks of the recommended candidates of engineering services examination 2019. (Agencies)
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the marks of the recommended candidates of engineering services examination 2019.

UPSC had earlier this month declared the final results of engineering services exam 2019. The interview of candidates who had cleared the main examination was held in September and October after which the final results were declared.

A total of 494 candidates had been recommended for appointment including 233 for civil engineering, 87 for mechanical engineering, 86 for electrical engineering and 88 for electronics and telecommunication engineering.

The recommended candidates can check their marks at upsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC IES 2019 marks of recommended candidates.

Steps to check UPSC IES 2019 marks of recommended candidates:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

click on the link that reads Marks of recommended candidates of UPSC engineering services exam 2019

A PDF file containing recommended candidates name, roll number and marks will be displayed

Take a printout and download on your computer.

 

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 14:29 IST

tags
top news
Aaditya Thackeray to sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray to sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Gas canister being used to cook breakfast in Pak train explodes, kills 65
Gas canister being used to cook breakfast in Pak train explodes, kills 65
Amendments to RTI Act ‘final assault’ to decimate legislation: Sonia Gandhi
Amendments to RTI Act ‘final assault’ to decimate legislation: Sonia Gandhi
Traffic policeman sends porn to women on cellphone, suspended
Traffic policeman sends porn to women on cellphone, suspended
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
GC Murmu sworn in as first L-G of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
GC Murmu sworn in as first L-G of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News