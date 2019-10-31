UPSC IES Result 2019: Marks of candidates released, here’s how to check

education

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the marks of the recommended candidates of engineering services examination 2019.

UPSC had earlier this month declared the final results of engineering services exam 2019. The interview of candidates who had cleared the main examination was held in September and October after which the final results were declared.

A total of 494 candidates had been recommended for appointment including 233 for civil engineering, 87 for mechanical engineering, 86 for electrical engineering and 88 for electronics and telecommunication engineering.

The recommended candidates can check their marks at upsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC IES 2019 marks of recommended candidates.

Steps to check UPSC IES 2019 marks of recommended candidates:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

click on the link that reads Marks of recommended candidates of UPSC engineering services exam 2019

A PDF file containing recommended candidates name, roll number and marks will be displayed

Take a printout and download on your computer.

