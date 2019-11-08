UPSC IFS Main Admit card 2019 released at upsc.gov.in, exam from Dec 1

education

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:12 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for main exam for Indian Forest Services. Candidates who have cleared UPSC IFS prelims exam can download IFS main admit card 2019 from the official website at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS Main Examination 2019 will be held from December 1 to December 8, 2019.

The UPSC IFS examination will be held in two shifts Forenoon (9am to 12pm) and afternoon (2pm-5pm). The exam will start with General English in the morning session and General Knowledge in the afternoon session on December 1.

Click here for detailed time table of UPSC IFS Main exam

How to download UPSC IFS Main admit card:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link scrolling under Latest Announcement tab that reads ‘IFS main admit card’

Click on ‘Click here’

A PDF will open carrying instructions for the exam

Click on Yes and proceed

A login page will appear

Key in your registration ID and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on screen