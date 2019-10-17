e-paper
UPSC IFS main exam 2019 time-table released, here’s how to check

UPSC IFS main exam 2019: UPSC has released the exam time table (schedule) for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2019. UPSC IFS Main Examination 2019 will be held from December 1 to December 8, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:54 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC has released the exam time table (schedule) for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2019. UPSC IFS Main Examination 2019 will be held from December 1 to December 8, 2019.
UPSC has released the exam time table (schedule) for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2019. UPSC IFS Main Examination 2019 will be held from December 1 to December 8, 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
         

UPSC has released the exam time-table (schedule) for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2019. UPSC IFS Main Examination 2019 will be held from December 1 to December 8, 2019.

Candidates who have cleared Indian Forest Service prelims exam can check the UPSC IFS time-table on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be held in two shifts Forenoon (9am to 12pm) and afternoon (2pm-5pm). The exam will start with General English in the morning session and General Knowledge in the afternoon session on December 1.

UPSC had earlier released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Indian Forest Services (Main) Examinations 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the UPSC IFS 2019 (Main) examination time table.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 18:54 IST

