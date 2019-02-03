UPSC NDA 2019 application process ends tomorrow at upsconline.nic.in

The last date to submit application for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2019 is February 4, 2019 till 6pm. The online applications can be withdrawn from February 8 to February 14 till 6pm. Detailed instructions regarding withdrawal of applications has been provided.

Aspirants are required to check eligibility conditions and instructions before applying for the exam, exclusively through the website www.upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had in January issued a notification announcing date and procedure for applying for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2019 on its official website @ www.upsc.gov.in.

Approximately, 392 posts will be filled through this exam: 342 for the National Defence Academy (208 for the Indian Army, 92 for the Indian Air Force, 42 for the Indian Navy) and 50 posts for the Indian Naval Academy.

The written examination will be conducted by UPSC on April 21, 2019 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2020. The date examination is tentative and liable to be changed at the discretion of the commission.

Go through the notification provided here for details like eligibility conditions, how to apply, list of examination centres, negative marking and much more.

