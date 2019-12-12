UPSC NDA and NA (II) result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 19:59 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday declared the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has conducted the written examination on November 17, 2019. On the basis of candidate’s performance, UPSC has shortlisted candidates for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2020.

Candidates can check their results here:

As per the official notice released by the commission, “Candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in.”