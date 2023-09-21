UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II Exam 2023: Know how to check result on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (UPSC NDA & NA II 2023) and the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II 2023) in due course of time. UPSC NDA& NA, CDS II result 2023 awaited(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When declared, candidates can go to the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in and check it their results.

The commission will publish names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates in result PDFs.

Both these exams were held on September 3 and question papers were issued a day later, on September 4. These can be accessed on the UPSC website, under the active examinations tab.

The NDA & NA II exam was held for a total of 400 vacancies (375 in the National Defence Academy and 25 in the Naval Academy). The CDS II exam was for 349 vacancies.

How to check UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II result 2023

Go to upsc.gov.in. Go to active examinations and then choose the exam you have appeared for. On the result day, the direct link may also be displayed on the home page of the website. Now, open the result page. Check your qualification status.

