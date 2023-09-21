News / Education / UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II Exam 2023: Know how to check result on upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II Exam 2023: Know how to check result on upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 21, 2023 03:52 PM IST

UPSC NDA& NA, CDS II Exam 2023: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination and Combined Defence Services Examination results awaited.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (UPSC NDA & NA II 2023) and the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II 2023) in due course of time.

UPSC NDA& NA, CDS II result 2023 awaited(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UPSC NDA& NA, CDS II result 2023 awaited(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When declared, candidates can go to the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in and check it their results.

The commission will publish names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates in result PDFs.

Both these exams were held on September 3 and question papers were issued a day later, on September 4. These can be accessed on the UPSC website, under the active examinations tab.

The NDA & NA II exam was held for a total of 400 vacancies (375 in the National Defence Academy and 25 in the Naval Academy). The CDS II exam was for 349 vacancies.

How to check UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II result 2023

  1. Go to upsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to active examinations and then choose the exam you have appeared for. On the result day, the direct link may also be displayed on the home page of the website.
  3. Now, open the result page.
  4. Check your qualification status.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out