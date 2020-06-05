e-paper
UPSC Prelims 2020 Revised schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check it here

UPSC Prelims 2020 Revised schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check it here

UPSC Prelims 2020: Initially, the commission had scheduled to release the fresh dates for the civil services preliminary examination 2020 on May 20 which was then postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Check revised schedule here.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:55 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2020
UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2020 (HT File)
         

UPSC Prelims 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the revised schedule for UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates can check the revised schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC civil service prelims exam will be conducted on October 4, 2020 while the main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

Initially, the commission had scheduled to release the fresh dates for the civil services preliminary examination 2020 on May 20 which was then postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the UPSC civil services prelim examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly seven lakh candidates register for the UPSC prelims every year and it is considered one of India’s most coveted examinations. This year around 10 lakh aspirants have registered for the UPSC prelims examination.

Check UPSC revised calendar here

